The Lady Vols, 14-3, face off against Alabama, 11-6, tonight at Thompson-Boling Arena.

This is the Lady Vols first game during We Back Pat Week.

Alabama has won five straight matches against the Lady Vols, a streak Coach Kellie Harper is looking to snap tonight.

The Lady Vols have won three straight with the last being against the Florida Gators, 78-50.

The Lady Vols play Monday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

