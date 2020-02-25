Lady Vols move softball opener to Tuesday night

The No. 12 Lady Vols’ home-opening contest against the UT Martin Skyhawks has moved up to Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. (ET) at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The outing, originally slated for Wednesday evening, was rescheduled due to expected rain in the midweek forecast.

Broadcast Info

The game will be streamed live on the SEC Network +, while Brian Rice will call the action on UTsports.com.

Scouting Report

UT Martin

2020 record: 9-6, 0-0 OVC

Series record: 1-0

Last outing: The Lady Vols downed the Skyhawks 8-0 on April 17, 1998 in their lone meeting.

Key player/stat: Senior outfielder Aalia Bivens picked up the team's first Ohio Valley Conference Softball Player of the Week honor since 2017 after hitting a .412 clip behind two home runs and 10 RBIs. UT Martin is coming off of a 3-1 weekend at the Huddle House Classic.