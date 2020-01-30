Lady Vols on the road against Vanderbilt after loss to UConn

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols are back on the road in Nashville after a loss to No.3 UConn last week.
Tennessee tipped off against Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. at the Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Lady Vols got a good start with four quick points from Massengill and Rennia Davis, but Vanderbilt caught up with two drives to the basket.
At the end of the first quarter, the Commodores led the Lady Vols 21-15 thanks, in part, to six turnovers from Lady Vols.
Jordan answered with a THREE. #LadyVols 7, Vandy 6 / 6:30 1Q— Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 31, 2020
https://t.co/iKvolCUJ9Z
During the second quarter, Tennessee went on a 12-2 run.
late night stroll, anyone?— Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 31, 2020
[ a 12-2 run ]
https://t.co/iKvolCUJ9Z
At halftime, Lady Vols led 35-30.
anchor [ half way ] down#GoLadyVols | #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/EJjRWK1Jri— Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 31, 2020
