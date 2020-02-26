Lady Vols ready for Senior Night against Ole Miss

Tennessee (18-9, 8-6 SEC) is back at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night for the final regular season home game. Ole Miss

(7-20, 0-14 SEC) comes to town for the 7:00 p.m. game.

Thursday contest features Senior Night festivities for Lady Vols Lou Brown and Kamera Harris. They will be honored prior to the game in an on-court ceremony that begins at 6:40 p.m. or with 15:00 minutes remaining on the pregame countdown clock.

Brown, a 6-3 forward from Melbourne, Australia, is a graduate transfer from Washington State who received a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA after a knee injury prevented her from playing a year ago in her first season at Tennessee. She has started 26 of 27 games for the Lady Vols this season and has been a steadying force for a young team.

Brown earned a degree in sport management from WSU in May 2018. At UT, she is working toward completion of a master's degree in communication and information with emphasis in journalism and electronic media.

Harris, a 6-3 forward from Hampton, Ga., has played in a career-best 25 games for the Lady Vols this season. Recruited for her interior defensive abilities, Harris' improved shooting range has allowed her to become more of a scoring threat this season.

After seeing limited minutes in her first three years, Harris moved from center to forward and has doubled her minutes played and enjoyed career statistical highs in every category.

Harris earned a degree in recreation and sport management from UT in May 2019. She now is working toward completion of a master's degree in communication and information with emphasis in journalism and electronic media.

UT and the Rebels met in Oxford, Miss., on Jan. 9, with the Big Orange cruising to an 84-28 victory in the Pavilion at Ole Miss. This will mark the 56th contest in a rivalry that began in 1977. UT leads the series, 47-8, and has won 31 of the past 32.

The Lady Vols are tied for sixth place in the SEC standings with LSU at 8-6, residing two games ahead of Alabama, Florida and Georgia (6-8). Arkansas and Kentucky are a game ahead in a tie for fourth (9-5).

Tennessee snapped a five-game losing skid on Sunday during its toughest stretch of the season, staving off Vanderbilt in Knoxville, 67-63. Ole Miss enters in 14th place in the league and carries a 14-game losing streak into the contest after entering league play with a 7-6 non-conference record.

