Lady Vols softball announces 2020 schedule

The Tennessee softball team will face least one team that advanced to the NCAA tournament every week of its 54-game regular-season schedule.

The Lady Vols will host 22 home games this year, including four SEC series (Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Ole Miss), but will start the season with four-consecutive road tournaments.

The Lady Vols home opener at Lee Stadium will take place

on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. against UT-Martin.

SEC competition begins on the road for the Lady Vols with a trip to College Station, Texas, March 13-15 to take on the Texas A&M. It will be the first of eight conference series. The Lady Vols will also visit Kentucky (March 27-29), LSU (April 17-19) and Arkansas (May 1-3).

