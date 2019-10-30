Lady Vols unranked for first time in 42 years

The AP Preseason Women's College Basketball poll was released Wednesday and the Lady Vols were not mentioned.

This marks the first time in 42 years that the Lady Vols started the season unranked. Tennessee had been in every preseason Top 25 since 1977.

The Lady Vols were the only team that had been ranked in every preseason AP poll since the start of the women's NCAA Tournament in 1981-82.

Last year, the Lady Vols were ranked No. 11 at the start of the season.

