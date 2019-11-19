Lady Vols take down Stetson

Updated: Tue 9:05 PM, Nov 19, 2019

The Lady Vols are on a 5-0 win streak after taking down Stetson on Tuesday night.

The Lady Vols beat Stetson 73-46. They led the other team 58-35 at halftime. At halftime last year against Stetson, the two teams were tied.

The team should either move up or remain the same in next week's rankings.

