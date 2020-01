The Lady Vols head down south to take on Florida in Gainesville this Thursday night.

The Lady Vols play Florida, 13-6, at Exactech Arena at 6 p.m.

Next up: a quick trip to Gainesville.#GoLadyVols | #TrustTheProcess — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) January 15, 2020

After a win against Georgia and Ole Miss, Tennessee looks to secure a win against Florida in Gator territory.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.