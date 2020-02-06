Lady Vols take on No. 8 Mississippi State

Source: WVLT
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:26 PM, Feb 06, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols take on No. 8 Mississippi State without leader Rennia Davis, who is out with the flu.

Tennessee tipped off against Mississippi at 6:30 p.m.

Despite being without Davis, the Lady Vols took control and ended the first half ahead, 21-19, but only scored 9 points in the second half.

At halftime, they trailed Mississippi State 38-30.

