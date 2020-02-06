The Lady Vols take on No. 8 Mississippi State without leader Rennia Davis, who is out with the flu.

Tennessee tipped off against Mississippi at 6:30 p.m.

Lady Vols warming up in Kobe Bryant shirts ahead of their game vs. No. 8 Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/sHucG3n3aU — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 6, 2020

Despite being without Davis, the Lady Vols took control and ended the first half ahead, 21-19, but only scored 9 points in the second half.

Rae Burrell stepping up big time in place of Rennia Davis who’s out with an illness. Burrell with a game-high nine points.



END 1Q

��- 21

��- 19 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 6, 2020

At halftime, they trailed Mississippi State 38-30.

HALFTIME:



MSU goes on a 10-0 run in the 2nd to take a 38-30 lead over the Lady Vols pic.twitter.com/5Oce5P6IU3 — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 7, 2020

