KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols take on No. 8 Mississippi State without leader Rennia Davis, who is out with the flu.
Tennessee tipped off against Mississippi at 6:30 p.m.
Lady Vols warming up in Kobe Bryant shirts ahead of their game vs. No. 8 Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/sHucG3n3aU— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 6, 2020
Despite being without Davis, the Lady Vols took control and ended the first half ahead, 21-19, but only scored 9 points in the second half.
Rae Burrell stepping up big time in place of Rennia Davis who’s out with an illness. Burrell with a game-high nine points.— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 6, 2020
At halftime, they trailed Mississippi State 38-30.
HALFTIME:— Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) February 7, 2020
MSU goes on a 10-0 run in the 2nd to take a 38-30 lead over the Lady Vols pic.twitter.com/5Oce5P6IU3
