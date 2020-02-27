Lady Vols take on Ole Miss, honor Lady Vols Swimming and Diving team

Updated: Thu 8:02 PM, Feb 27, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Lady Vols take on Ole Miss at home Thursday night.

Tennessee got a slow start against Ole Miss, but picked up the pace to go on a 15-0 run ended the first quarter 20-9. Tamari Key had 8 of the Lady Vols 20 points.

Ole Miss cut the deficit but not enough to take the lead at halftime. Lady Vols lead 37-28.

During halftime, the Lady Vols Swimming and Diving team got a standing ovation in celebration of their 2020 SEC Swimming and Diving Championships.

