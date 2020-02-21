Lady Vols win and lose on first day in Florida

The Lady Vols got a win and took a loss on the first day of the USF Invitational.

Tennessee got a decisive 9-1 win over FIU on Friday, picking up their second run-rule win of the season thanks to a walk-off RBI single from Chelsea Seggern.

1 down, 1 to go! pic.twitter.com/FAOtsq3msv — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) February 21, 2020

Tennessee started out the day strong, but couldn't finish, losing 10-1 to UCF.

The Lady Vols will get a second chance against UCF on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and will then face USF at 2 p.m.

