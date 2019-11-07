Lady Vols win home opener for Harper

Head coach Kellie Harper won her home debut as Lady Vols head coach with a 63-36 victory Thursday night over Central Arkansas.

The Lady Vols, unranked for the first time since the mid 1970's jumped out to a 10 point first quarter lead only to see the Sugar Bears Rally. In fact, Central Arkansas would take a 23-22 lead, but the Lady Vols would regroup.

Tennessee would close out the first half with a flurry and take a 33-25 lead into the locker room. More offense and especially defense from from coach Harper's team creating all kinds of problems for the outmatched Sugar Bears, who scored only 11 second half points.

The Lady Vols improve to 2-0 on the young season and will next travel to South Bend for a showdown with perennial power and 16th ranked Notre dame.