Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies at 78

The founder of the South African multi-Grammy-Award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, has died at age 78.

He is world-known for his leadership of the choral group founded in 1964 that shot to world acclaim. It collaborated with Paul Simon on the “Graceland” album and others.

The haunting, often a cappella singing style known as isicathamiya helped to make the group one of South Africa’s most recognized performers on the world stage.

The South African government in a tweet has extended its condolences.

