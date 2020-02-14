Lake levels still climbing after flooding rains

The rain is done and the sun is out.

If you noticed lake levels still rising, you may have wondered how?

The Tennessee Valley Authority has big releases planned Friday on Fort Loudoun Lake and watts Bar Lake. They've been storing water to prevent worse flooding along the river in Alabama.

Not that you'd be boating today when it's only 40 degrees, but now the current is racing. The flow will be nearly three times normal flow, from 82,000 cubic feet per second compared to a 'normal' day of 30,000.

On a conference call Friday morning, TVA experts at the Knoxville River Forecast Center were quick to point out that this is not a record event, like last February.

Still, there's been so much water that TVA has had to stall hydroelectric generation on some lakes.

Get this: Norris Lake is actually above summer levels. While it is still nine feet below last year's February flood, Norris could still climb another two feet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.