Lakeside business thriving at Douglas in Dandridge

Jason Molter is having to restock fishing poles at his bait store called Bucks N Bass in Dandridge. The fishing poles in demand are the basic poles for beginners and children.

Molter said a boost in interest came when people were laid off and staying home earlier this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"So a lot of moms and dads would take their kids and go fishing," said Molter.

Molter prepared a new fishing line for Sal Petralia's fishing pole. The local resident said he and his wife, who are retired, enjoy fishing without worrying about crowds of people around.

"My wife fishes for bluegill and crappie," said Molter. "We don't get close to anybody. We keep our distance and mind our business."

Down the road at Swann's Marina, Manager Sara Sipe said business has really picked up quickly after a short closure as a precaution in April.

"We have people who are ready to come out and try to catch some fish.

Even if they don't catch any fish they just enjoy the beautiful weather," said Sipe.

Sipe limits the number of people who can enter her marina shop at once, and has plenty of hand sanitizer on hand to use. She said the marina already cleans rental boats between uses, but now they emphasize extra disinfecting and sanitizing.

"Great fishing and just a great place to come," said Bobby Burleson, who brings his own boat to the marina to enjoy with family. He visits from the Charlotte area. While Burleson is cautious about wearing his mask when he enters a store or restaurant, he enjoys the space that being on the water naturally offers for social distancing. "That boat is 23 feet long. So, we've got plenty of room to be away from each other."

