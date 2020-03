Lamar Alexander's daughter and her 9-year-old son have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tennessee Senator mentioned it during a radio interview on the Marc and Kim show on Star 102.1.

Sen Alexander said his son-in-law is also sick, but has not been tested for the virus.

The family lives in Westchester County, New York.

"My daughter, she was pretty sick," said Sen. Alexander. "She's in her 40's so if you're 80 you ought to really be careful."

