Lamonte Turner to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Lamonte Turner announced he was diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in his left shoulder and has made the decision to undergo season-ending surgery.

Saturday's 75-53 win over Jacksonville State was the last game for the senior as a Tennessee Vol. Turner has dealt with shoulder problems for much of his career at Tennessee. He told reporters he made the decision after talking with his family Friday night.

This season Turner became the 51st Vol to score 1,000 career points. Turner is one of the team's top scorers, averaging 11 points per game.

