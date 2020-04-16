Land O'Lakes erases American Indian "butter maiden" from packaging

Land O'Lakes butter has been encased in packaging bearing the logo of a "butter maiden" since 1928, CBS News reports.

The American Indian woman depicted had a feather in her hair and was kneeling, holding up a container of butter in her hands.

The logo had long been criticized as racist and stereotypical, with North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo telling the Grand Forks Tribune the image goes "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls."

In February, the company redid the design that shows an image of evergreen trees lining a body of water without the maiden. The company has not addressed the controversy in making the change, CBS reported.

