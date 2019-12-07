Lane Kiffin reportedly finalizing deal to become next Ole Miss coach

Lane Kiffin is reportedly headed back to the SEC in 2020. The Florida Atlantic University coach is allegedly finalizing a deal to become the next coach for the Ole Miss Rebels, according to ESPN.

Kiffin could reach a deal with Ole Miss as early as Saturday night, according to Bruce Feldman of The Atlantic.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd has confirmed that Kiffin is the Rebels' top candidate for their open head coaching job.

The new coaching job would be a notable return to the SEC for Kiffin who coached the Vols for one season in 2009. Kiffin led Tennessee to a 7-6 record that year, including an appearance in the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Kiffin left soon after to become the coach at USC.

Kiffin was fired from USC in the middle of the 2013 season but came back as Alabama's offensive coordinator the next season.

Kiffin was also recently linked to the opening at Arkansas after they fired coach Chad Morris earlier in the season.

Ole Miss will face Tennessee in a cross-division SEC game in 2021.