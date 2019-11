Sevierville officials announced the right northbound lane on Forks of the River Parkway will be closed Wednesday.

The area near Bruce Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow concrete work to be done near the intersection with Forks of the River Parkway as a part of the Downtown Streetscape project.

The other northbound lanes will remain open. Officials said drivers may experience short term delays.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.