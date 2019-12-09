Lane train headed back to the SEC

Lane Kiffin is back in the Southeastern Conference vowing to lead Mississippi the kind of consistent success it has lacked for much of its history.

Kiffin is taking over the Ole Miss football program after Matt Luke was fired with a 15-21 record in three seasons. Kiffin's arrival already has galvanized Ole Miss' fan base. Ole Miss fans gathered to watch Kiffin's plane land Sunday night in Oxford well before his introductory news conference Monday afternoon.

Kiffin has plenty of SEC experience after spending one year as Tennessee's head coach back in 2009 and then later, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at Alabama.