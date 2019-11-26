Lanes of Henley Street closed for KUB utility work

Knoxville Utilities Board said lanes of Henley Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. November 26.

The affected areas are:

- The inside northbound and southbound lanes between Clinch Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.

- Eastbound W. Church Avenue between Henley Street and Locust Street. Westbound traffic maintained.

KUB said the work is needed after a third party caused damage to utilities during a dig.

The work is expected to continue through Thanksgiving. Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.