Lanes of Henley Street closed for KUB utility work

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Knoxville Utilities Board said lanes of Henley Street will be closed starting at 9 a.m. November 26.
The affected areas are:
- The inside northbound and southbound lanes between Clinch Avenue and Cumberland Avenue.
- Eastbound W. Church Avenue between Henley Street and Locust Street. Westbound traffic maintained.
KUB said the work is needed after a third party caused damage to utilities during a dig.
The work is expected to continue through Thanksgiving. Drivers should use caution and expect delays in the area.