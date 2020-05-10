Large Mother's Day crowds give hope to restaurants after pandemic

Some East Tennessee moms got treated for Mother's day, but it appeared restaurants got a gift, too.

A crowd of hungry families kept employees busy at Connors Steak & Seafood in Knox County. One of the managers, Donald Sharpe, said Mother's Day was the busiest day since dinning room restrictions have been lifted.

It took the special holiday to help boost business. Several restaurants told WVLT News they were juggling a busy crowd, also.

Sharpe said it's a good sign for the future.

"It feels really nice to be able to provide that (business) for them and I think the service industry needs it more than ever right now. People need to be taken care of. People are tired of cooking, I'm sure," Sharpe said.

Guests who decided to dine in like said it was good to get out of the house. Though there were some hesitations.

"We considered doing takeout, but we knew we wanted to be together, so we carefully looked to see who we knew would follow protocols," Niki Kurursu, a mom dining with her mother, said.

They chose Conners because of its extra precautions measures taken. The restaurant checked temperatures at the door, wore gloves and masks, and kept guests at a distance.

"They treated everything so carefully, and we knew they would and I think that made us comfortable, too," Kurursu said.



Many customers still decided to use carryout options.

