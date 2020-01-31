'Large boulder the size of a small boulder' Tweet by Sheriff's Office goes viral

A Colorado Sheriff's Office Tweet is going viral due to their unusual description of a boulder's size.

Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020

"Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area," said the Tweet posted on January 27. As of Friday afternoon, the post had more than 44k retweets and 236.9k likes.

One day later the Tweet's author decided to come clean.

"I am the author behind this now-viral tweet. I own my mistake, and now I rock it. #largeboulder," she said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the famous rock was actually about 4'x4'x4' and 10,0000 pounds.

It took crews about thirty minutes to move it from the roadway.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged by the boulder.

