Large land parcel added to Cumberland Trail State Park

Tennessee officials say a large parcel of land has been added to the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park to support wildlife habitat, native ecology and public recreation.

State officials say more than 6,000 acres of land are being added to the state park. The land in east Tennessee was purchased in November 2019 by The Conservation Fund.

The environmental group held the land until the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation could buy it. The department will use the land to develop a segment for the Cumberland Trail that will connect to the Ozone Falls State Natural Area.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

