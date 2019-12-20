Las Vegas airport marks milestone 50M passengers in 1 year

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas marked a milestone with a ceremony welcoming what officials called the record 50 millionth passengers of 2019.

An Allegiant flight from San Antonio, Texas, arrived Thursday to a water cannon salute, and passengers were greeted with gift bags and showgirls at their arrival gate and reception at baggage claim.

Airport officials said the previous record for passengers in one year was set in 2018, at 49.7 million.

A final year-end passenger count is due to be released late next month.

