Las Vegas getting rid of "What happens here, stays here" catchphrase

The city of Las Vegas is revising their tourism slogan "What happens here, stays here" to "What happens here, only happens here," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Bill Vassiliadis, CEO of R&R Partners marketing firm, serves as an advertising consultant for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. He told the Las Vegas Review Journal that the new slogan still hearkens back to the old one.

"We sort of feel we bridged the ('What happens here, stays here') icon to today. We kept the essence of it," he told the publication.

According to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, tourism to the city has leveled off. Visitors to the city peaked in 2016 and have decreased in 2017 and 2018.

