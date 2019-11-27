Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers crowd grocery stores

As holiday travelers clogged up the roads in East Tennessee Wednesday night, last-minute shoppers filled the grocery stores.

Donny Rector, the manager of the Food City at Deane Hill said the day before Thanksgiving is their busiest of the year.

"Everybody is in great spirits even though we are busy," he said.

The Saturday before is when Thanksgiving business starts to pick up. Rector said Wednesday is full of last-minute shoppers, while day-of is people who forgot smaller ingredients.

It's typically too late to buy a frozen turkey on Wednesday. However, Rector said it can be done by running cool water over the bird, but it takes several hours.

Food City at Deane Hill Was open until midnight Wednesday and is open again from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

