Last minute holiday shoppers scramble for gifts at Morristown mall

Last minute Christmas shopping at the College Square Mall in Morristown packed with shoppers.

"Picking up a last minute gift for the kids. I've been on the road with work and haven't had time to shop," said Cory Gripshover of Tazewell.

He's getting gifts for his three kids.

"I'm surprising them. Our oldest daughter just started playing basketball this year, she's really taken to it. So we figured a perfect edition to the house would be a goal to develop some of the skills and everything," said Gripshover.

And others shop for their spouses.

"He's always with me whenever I buy stuff, so I want surprise him with something," said Kristin Fox who will celebrate her third Christmas with her husband.

Some shoppers also have stories to share along the way.

"I threw something in somebody's cart and I said you're not my husband, he said no but if you got money I'll take it," laughed Cynthia Thompson of Whitesburg.

In search of the perfect gift, some shoppers are eagerly anticipating the big day.

"Excited, yes," said Fox, "I hope he likes it though so nervous a little bit."

"I'm excited for my shoes. I know she's excited,: said Chris Burns who was at Dick's Sporting Goods with his wife getting the perfect gift.

But at the end of the day, father Cory Gripshover, knows the meaning of Christmas.

"I just want to see them happy, you know," said Gripshover, "That's what we work for. That's what it's all about. Just make sure they got a big smile on their face."

