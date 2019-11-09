Last 'warm' weekend for a while

First, there was rain and cold. Now we're working our way back to warmer weather, but it's only a brief pause. Don't put away the mid-winter gear yet!

We're starting your Saturday off with a gorgeous orange sunrise, along with widespread frost on the windshield.

Then it's a big rebound, with highs in the middle 50s in the southern valley, and upper 40s at higher elevations. Since the Volunteers are playing in Lexington, the away game gives us time to catch up on chores or fun!

If you're going to the Brewers' Jam at Mary Costa Plaza, there will be lots of sun and light winds near downtown Knoxville. And if you're raking leaves, the below-normal temperatures should make the hard work a little easier.

Sunday is noticeably warmer and just a little more cloudy. We are dry and in the peak of fall colors in the Smokies. If you don't go this weekend, or on Veterans' Day, you'll have missed 2019's best natural show. As the cold air and wind come next week, the leaves will soon drop or lose their luster.

