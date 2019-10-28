Laurel Co. man charged with murder after UTV crashes, killing passenger

A Laurel County man is facing a murder charge after crashing a utility vehicle, which authorities say resulted in the death of his passenger.

Courtesy Laurel County Corrections

Deputies say Jordan Obenauer, 24, was driving the UTV in the Wildcat Offroad Park just after midnight Sunday morning when he crashed.

Obenauer's 17-year-old female passenger was taken to St. Joseph London, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Obenauer admitted to drinking beer, wine, whiskey and a mixed drink before the crash.

He was booked in the Laurel County Detention Center.

The name of the victim, who is from Barbourville, has not been released.

