Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find missing teen

Police in Laurel County are requesting assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old last seen early Sunday morning.

Jacob Phelps, 13, was last seen off of Fariston Road, three miles south of London, Ky. around 3:00 a.m. according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a black hoodie, and bright green and orange shoes.

Police say that the juvenile may be a possible runaway.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.

