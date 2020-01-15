Infant hospitalized with brain bleed, father arrested in Laurel County

An infant has been hospitalized and a father arrested after authorities were called to a home in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Sinking Creek Road in London Tuesday afternoon following a complaint of an unresponsive child.

When they got to the home, they found the four-month-old, who was taken to a local hospital, then flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington with a brain bleed.

During their investigation, police said the learned the child had allegedly been dropped "headfirst onto a tile floor" while with her father, Dennis Jimmy Bell, 21, of London.

Investigators said they also found the child had fallen in a similar manner on three separate occasions and was never taken for treatment.

Bell is charged with wanton endangerment and is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center.

The child's current condition has not been released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WYMT. All rights reserved.