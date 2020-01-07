Law enforcement makes Alabama teen’s dream come true

Alabama law enforcement went above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday to make a teen’s dream come true.

Reeltown High's Isaiah Taylor was named as an honorary member of the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“Three weeks ago, they told me that when he grows up, he wants to be a law enforcement officer,” explained Reeltown High School Resource Officer Jason Cowart.

That “he” is Reeltown High School junior Isaiah Taylor, a teen who is confined to a wheelchair due to a rare genetic condition. Little did Isaiah know, Cowart set out on a mission to make his dream come true.

“People tell you all the time that you can be anything you want to be,” Cowart explained. "Then you have things happen in your life and others tell you that you can’t accomplish it.”

Deputy Cowart subscribes to the first statement and watched as Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett swore Isaiah in as an honorary deputy Tuesday morning.

“Just a super kid," the sheriff said. “His mother teaches here also, so we want to share back with him a law enforcement experience for him."

“No matter what your condition, you work hard, and you don’t give up on your dreams and they’re able to come true,” Cowart stated.

The day went beyond what Isaiah and his family ever dreamed. Dozens of local and state law enforcement officers in uniform came together to make it happen.

“When it comes down to it, law enforcement really cares about the community, the people, and we care about our kids,” Cowart added.

The morning ended with Isaiah and his family getting a ride on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s state trooper helicopter.

It was an experience he certainly won’t forget.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.