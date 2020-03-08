Alabama lawmaker wants bodycam footage kept away from public

An Alabama lawmaker is calling for police dash and body cam footage to be kept within law enforcement, with the exception of a few cases.

Rep. Shane Stringer (R-Mobile) introduced a bill to the Alabama House to keep that video private.

“Recordings are not public records under 9 Section 36-12-40, Code of Alabama 1975, and shall not be 10 considered personnel records under state law,” Stringer's bill states.

Alabama has had issues with their laws being clear on video policy.

Some agencies will release video while others won't, reports WTVY.

“Releasing that at the beck and call of anyone isn't practical,” Chief Steve Parrish told WTVY. He believes at least one additional full-time employee would be required to comply with requests.

Stringer's bill does mention people recorded in said videos could receive the footage. However, law enforcement would not be forced to hand over a copy of the video.

“There are growing pains that will come along with that in law enforcement and, as time goes along, I think we will see standardization," said Parrish.

Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) has plans to introduce a bill that would force law enforcement to hand over body cam footage in most cases.

A similar bill she introduced last year failed to gain traction.

