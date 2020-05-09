Lawmakers call for Gov. Lee to reallocate money from school voucher program

Members of the House Democratic Caucus urged Governor Bill Lee to reallocate the more than $35 million budget approved for the education savings account (ESA) next year.

Earlier this week Nashville Chancellor Anne C. Martin ruled Gov. Lee's school voucher program unconstitutional for violating a state constitution known as "home rule" this week because it only focused on the largest counties.

Lawmakers said there's possibly a more than $500 million budget shortfall already in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state will likely need to find around one billion dollars to balance the budget, WTVF reported.

"The funding should be redirected to look at our shortfalls. Are we going to use additional state funds to litigate a program that has not been popular with the public and legislature?" questioned Rep. Yusef Hakeem, D-Chattanooga, in the online meeting. "It doesn't make sense at this time."

Gov. Lee said he currently has no plans to change his original goal and said it's fiscally irresponsible to set aside money during a severe economic crisis.

Lee is working with they Attorney General to appeal the judge's ruling.

"We believe the investment in the education for our kids is one that is incredibly important, particularly especially in light of challenges the kids face today not being the the classrooms," Gov. Lee said Friday.

Lawmakers will convene again in June.

