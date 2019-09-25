Lawmakers huddle off the Hill for 10th Congressional Football Game

Tennessee lawmakers are bringing out their inner Volunteer tonight in Washington. The 10th Congressional Football Game took place in our nation’s capital at Gallaudet University.

Members of Congress took on the Capitol Police Tuesday night. (Source: Gray DC)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) and Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) hit the field together Tuesday night, as Members of Congress, or the “Mean Machine as they called themselves, lined up against the Capitol Police, or “The Guards.”

“Being the slowest guy on the field doesn’t...doesn’t help too much,” said Burchett.

He says it gives them a chance to shed dress shoes for cleats and to play on the same side as his Democratic colleagues with the common goal of beating the Capitol Police. Burchett believes in the motto “respect your opponent”.

“I love my wife and daughter very much and they’re the ones that make sure I get home to see them every week,” said Burchett of the Capitol Police.

Chuck Fleischmann was in the zone Tuesday night as the starting running back for the Mean Machine. He says it is nice to leave a busy day on the Hill and huddle on things that don’t require political strategy.

“This is a nicer feel. We all get along and we play hard,” said Fleischmann.

While the action on the field was the main event, the off-field impact is just as big. Proceeds go to three charities, one of them being the Capitol Police Memorial Fund which gives assistance to families of fallen officers or those injured in the line of duty.

The Members of Congress were the winners of this year’s event.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.