Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are urging Governor Roy Cooper to reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway in time to have a Memorial Day race.

WBTV reported that the plan would all for the race to be held with no fans. The race, the Coca-Cola 600, is scheduled for May 24.

NASCAR hasn’t held a race since March 8 in Phoenix in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Cooper has yet to respond.

