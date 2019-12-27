Lawsuit: Illinois teachers say sterilization plant emissions gave them cancer

Five women who worked at an Illinois high school said emissions from a local sterilizing plant caused them to develop cancer.

CBS News reported that the women filed a lawsuit against the plant's operator, Sterigenics, on Thursday.

According to CBS, Sterigenics sterilized medical equipment at its facility in Willowbrook, near Chicago, for 30 years. The company used a gas called ethylene oxide. CBS reported it's a chemical known to cause cancer.

CBS reported that the plant released thousands of pounds of the invisible gas into the surrounding neighborhoods for decades, unbeknownst to the residents and the teachers of Hinsdale South High School.

"Many of us taught with our windows wide open in the spring, in the fall," former teacher Peg Vahldieck said.

Vahldieck and former educators Margaret Erdmanis, Rose Keppler, Carol Tufo and Jeannie Debroeck all said they had never heard of the gas, and they all have cancer.

The women said over the years they began noticing the number of their colleagues who got cancer.

"There were five in the wing that I worked in," said Erdmanis, who has terminal blood cancer.

"In my department, there's six of us," added Debroeck, who has breast cancer.

CBS reported that ethylene oxide is used to sterilize about half of all U.S. medical equipment in plants around the country, and experts have known for years that it could be linked to cancers; however, it wasn't until 2018 that the residents in communities around the U.S. learned about it.

"I am as mad as can be," Tufo said. "I'm worried about the people that do not know. They need to know your health is at risk."

"It's not only a local issue," added Vahldieck. "It's a national issue, and people are unknowingly being exposed without having to be."

CBS reported that Sterigenics faces multiple lawsuits, but it told CBS in a statement that it's "confident that it is not responsible for causing" cancers and that it has ""consistently complied with and outperformed applicable regulations."

The lawyer for the women, Shawn Collins, denied the company's claims.

CBS reported that the Willowbrook plant closed in September, but more than 100 sterilizing plants still use ethylene oxide in the country.

Read the full report by CBS News here.

