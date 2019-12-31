Lawsuit: Sewage could pollute Memphis area if deal ends

Mississippi residents living near Memphis say that sewage could pollute the ground and water if the Tennessee city pulls out of a decadeslong agreement to treat their sewage.

In a newly filed federal lawsuit, the Mississippi sewage district for thousands of customers in the Memphis suburbs says it will have no way of treating their wastewater for several years.

The district says that if Memphis follows through on its plan to quit accepting its wastewater in 2023, it would result in sewage overflowing near the Mississippi-Tennessee line and causing “serious contamination."

Representatives of the Memphis mayor and city attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)