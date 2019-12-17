Lawsuit accuses Apple, Dell and Microsoft profiting from child laboring

A new lawsuit accuses several of the world's largest technology firms of knowingly profiting from children laboring under brutal conditions in African cobalt mines.

The lawsuit was filed this week in Washington by the nongovernmental organization International Rights Advocates.

It seeks damages from Apple, Dell, Microsoft, Tesla and Google's parent company, Alphabet, on behalf of the families of child miners killed or maimed on the job.

Cobalt is an essential element in the rechargeable lithium batteries that fuel many electronic devices.

