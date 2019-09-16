Lawsuit dismissed in fatal Chapman Highway accident

The attorney representing the family of Pierce Corcoran has filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in a civil lawsuit filed against Franco Francisco-Eduardo Cambrany.

Knoxville Police said in December that a Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on Chapman Highway and crossed into the southbound lanes, crashing into a Honda Civic, which caused a chain-reaction crash.

Cambrany was charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Pierce Corcoran in a head-on traffic crash. Corcoran was the son of Knoxville Fire Department Captain D.J. Corcoran.

Cambrany, who police say was the driver in the deadly crash, was deported in April.

The Knox County District Attorney's Office tells WVLT that the criminal case is still pending in the event that Cambrany returns to the United States.

