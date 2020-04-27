Lawsuit filed against Mayor Glenn Jacobs demands end to safer at home order

A lawsuit filed against Knox County and Mayor Glenn Jacobs demands an end to the safer at home order that has kept businesses in the county closed.

The suit is being filed by a Knox County business called TD’s Western Wear and Tack, LLC., a store that says it specializes in "western-themed clothing."

The lawsuit calls the executive order issued by Mayor Jacobs "unconstitutional," and suggests the seriousness of the public health emergency created by the virus could be exaggerated.

One passage from the suit reads:

The Orders in question are utterly nonsensical: a liquor store is deemed essential (which sells cigars), but a cigar store which sells alcohol is deemed non-essential (and therefore shut down). In addition, a western wear clothing store is deemed non-essential, but a major retailer which sells clothes who is deemed essential (Costco, WalMart, etc.) is open and can sell clothes. And, the Orders herd the members of the public into only a few, governmentally approved stores, thereby promoting to a spread of the virus, not a prevention of the same! One

literally could not conceive of this idiocy; if this is not the very definition of tyranny, what is? In any event, no basis exists for these designations of essential versus non-essential, and therefore the Order must also succumb to federal constitutional review under the rational basis test as rationality has eluded executive authorities across these United States, including the Defendants herein.

Another passage in the lawsuit explains the purpose of the case is "not only payment but also as to an injunction, to ensure the flu -- or some similar nonsensical reason other than invasion or rebellion-- is never again allowed to permit an executive to vitiate the constitutional rights and freedoms of the people."

The list of demands made by the lawsuit include:

- The court to certify the complaint as a class-action lawsuit

- That TD’s Western Wear and Tack, LLC. and other affected businesses be paid damages

- An emergency, temporary and permanent injunction be issued by the court

- A jury to hear the case

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.