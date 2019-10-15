Lay's introduces new Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips

Every year Lay's releases new unique flavors of their classic potato chips.

This year Lay's took on a classic comfort food duo, grilled cheese, and tomato soup.

According to the company, the new chips bring "a dynamic combination of tomato taste and buttery cheese with underlying creamy and toasted notes" and are "reminiscent of one of America's favorite homemade meals."

Before the Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup chips, Lay's introduced Cheddar Bacon Mac & Cheese, Fried Pickles with Ranch and Crispy Taco chips.

The chips are only available for a limited time.

