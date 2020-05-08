Leading the Beta Club way

In November 2019, Tennessee held its annual Beta Convention in Nashville. 5,000 students attended.

Among those attending was Carter Satterfield of Sevier County High School. In addition to maintaining a high standard in the classroom, Satterfield plays on the baseball team and is the drum major for the Smoky Bears marching band.

Satterfield was set to fly to Texas in June to compete for national offices. Due to the pandemic, the National Convention was canceled. Carter will now compete for the office of National Beta Club Vice President online.

Beta members are held to a high standard and are all high academic achievers. They are also talented public speakers who have great potential.

To put it in perspective, the National Beta Club has nearly 500,000 active members. Only 54 members from across the nation have qualified to compete for a national office, putting Satterfield in an elite group.

