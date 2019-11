Spice your holidays up with a Taco Bell Bisque and a little instruction from WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathey and Chef Scott Whittaker from Cuisine by Chef Scott.

It is described as a twist on tortilla soup. Taco Bell said the twist comes from using their rolled chicken tacos.

With holiday season coming up soon, Chef Scott decided to make this a southwest turkey bisque.

Instructions are waiting in the video at the top of the page!

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.