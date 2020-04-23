Lee: 225,000 Tennesseans paid unemployment

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced more than 200,000 people have been paid unemployment claims thus far amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee said 225,000 people received unemployment.

Many Tennesseans have voiced concerns about the claims as the state's system has been overwhelmed, averaging 30,000 calls per day, for unemployment concerns. Three hundred people were added to the labor department to handle the call volume.

Lee added that the extra $600 from the federal government will start showing up for people as early as Friday.

