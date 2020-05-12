Lee: Fear of contracting COVID-19 does not meet requirement to vote by mail

Governor Lee, in agreement with Tennessee election officials, said Tuesday that the fear of contracting COVID-19 does not meet the requirement to vote by mail due to illness.

The Associated Press reported that Elections Coordinator Mark Goins said the determination was made in consultation with the Attorney General's Office.

Lee said in a press briefing that he did agree with that move.

"What we want to do, in this state, is remove a reason to have fear about going to the polling booths." Lee said he has been in talks with Secretary of State Tre Hargett and said they have "outlined a framework" for voting amid the pandemic.

Officials are advising their local counterparts to prepare as though all 1.4 million registered voters who are at least 60-years-old will vote by mail in the August primary election due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee said the state will be working over the coming months to expand the places where people can early vote "which will allow for less and less folks at a particular polling place."

The guidance comes in Tennessee’s COVID-19 election contingency plan, which was prepared by the state Division of Elections. Two lawsuits seek to allow voting by mail for all Tennessee voters.

