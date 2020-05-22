Lee Greenwood announces free virtual Memorial Day concert

Grammy award-winning singer Lee Greenwood announced he will present a virtual Facebook concert dedicated to those who have served and continue to serve in the military.

Greenwood will perform hits from throughout his career, including, “I.O.U.”, “Dixie Road,” “Ring On Her Finger, Time On Her Hands” as well as popular patriotic songs and of course, his hit single “God Bless The USA.”

The virtual concert event will happen on Monday, May 25 at 7 p.m. on Greenwood's Facebook page.

“Every Year I look forward to this weekend honoring the men and women who have given all for our freedom,” says Lee Greenwood. “Usually, I'm touring across America celebrating Memorial Day. However because of the Pandemic, we are sitting at home to keep everyone safe. So I decided to create a virtual concert as my gift. We need to celebrate America now more than ever. Please join me on Facebook May 25th at 4 pm central for our performance of super hits and our tribute to those who have given us the right to do so.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.