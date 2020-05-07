Lee's administration heading to Gatlinburg to meet with local leaders

As more and more businesses across Tennessee reopen, some have posed concerns about areas that attract a high volume of visitors, like Sevier County.

Governor Lee said Thursday that members of his Economic Recovery Group (ERG) would be "on the ground" in Gatlinburg at some point to meet with local leaders on their efforts to reopen the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know that an area like Gatlinburg will have a lot of visitors from out of Tennessee that may not have been hearing about all of our messaging," Lee said. For that reason, the head of the ERG, Commissioner Mark Ezell, will be out in the Sevier County area, meeting with local officials and business leaders.

Lee said Ezell would be in the area Friday, May 8, and that officials were making a "particular effort" to target the region.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.